Important documents seized from Rahul Kanal's house

Many leaders from Maharashtra are being targeted by the National Agency in Delhi. Aaditya Thackeray said that many leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi are being attacked and we are not afraid of them. The atmosphere against BJP and Shiv Sena is now heated due to the municipal elections. At present, the Income Tax Department raided the house of Rahul Kanal, a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray. Some important documents have been seized from the house of Rahul Kanal. Leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi have said that many Shiv Sena leaders have been targeted by the Income Tax Department.

On Tuesday morning, the Income Tax Department started raiding the house of Rahul Kanal, a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray. Rahul Kanal lives in Bandra area. Preliminary information is being received that the Income Tax Department has been interrogating him there all day. During the day-long interrogation, a large contingent of police was deployed outside Kanal's house. Also many Shiv Sainiks were seen in the area. It is learned that after the interrogation of Rahul Kanal ended late last night, the police took some files from Rahul's house for interrogation. After the interrogation, many Shiv Sainiks of Bandra house had gathered. At that time Rahul Kanal met Shiv Sainiks.

Sanjay Raut has repeatedly told the media that many Shiv Sena leaders are being intimidated by the BJP's Central Investigation Agency and are threatening them to join their party. For the last several days, inquiries of many leaders of Maharashtra have been going on. Since the arrest of Nawab Malik by the ED, the conflict between the ruling party and the opposition has resurfaced. Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav was also questioned by the Income Tax Department. There was a political discussion yesterday as to what action would be taken against Rahul Kanal after his interrogation.