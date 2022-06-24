In democracy, numbers and majority matter, says Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde

"The minority whip and the group leader cannot be suspended. We have given a two-thirds majority letter to the Secretary and the Vice-Chairman. Any suspension in this way would be illegal. In a democracy, numbers and the majority matter. It is also illegal to change the group leader when there is a minority vote. The group leader can be changed by calling all the members and holding a meeting. But despite the minority vote, the group leader has changed. Therefore, such suspension cannot be done and if it is done, it will be illegal, "said Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde.

"We have handed over the letter of the group to Jirwal. We want him to take action as per the rules," said Eknath Shinde. "We have a majority, we have made an affidavit, if there is action on false statistics, then we will have to fight a court battle," he said.

Shiv Sena demands suspension of MLAs

Shiv Sena on Thursday demanded the cancellation of Assembly membership of 12 rebel MLAs from Assembly Vice President Narhari Jirwal. As these members were not present at the meeting called by Shiv Sena, their membership has been demanded to be canceled. After this, Shiv Sena has demanded to cancel the assembly membership of four more MLAs today.

Who are the MLAs

1) Eknath Shinde, 2) Abdul Sattar, 3) Sandipan Bhumare, 4) Prakash Surve, 5) Tanaji Sawant, 6) Mahesh Shinde, 7) Anil Babar, 8) Yamini Jadhav, 9) Sanjay Shirsat, 10) Bharat Gogavale, 11) Balaji Kinikar, 12) Lata Sonawane, 13) Sada Sarvankar, 14) Prakash Abitkar, 15) Sanjay Raymulkar, 16) Ramesh Bornare.