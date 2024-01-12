"In Last 10 Years, India's Dreams Turning into Reality": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects amounting to over Rs 12,700 crore in Navi Mumbai. Addressing the gathering at the launch event, the Prime Minister expressed pride in India's progress, stating, "In the last 10 years, the country has witnessed its dreams transforming into reality," as quoted by news agency PTI.

He further mentioned that today, the nation has received Atal Setu, one of the longest sea bridges in the world. "Today is a historic day for Mumbai and Maharashtra, along with the resolve for 'Viksit Bharat'. Today, the nation has received Atal Setu, one of the longest sea bridges in the world," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans-harbour link (MTHL). It is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in India named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.' The bridge has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore.

During his speech in Navi Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi took a pointed jab at past administrations, highlighting their track record of prolonged project delays. "People had no hopes from the system accustomed to delaying projects for years. The perception was that major undertakings would remain incomplete in one's lifetime. This is why I assured that the country will change. It was a 'Modi Guarantee' at that time," asserted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar, in Navi Mumbai. PM Modi also launched Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. The Abhiyaan aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development. The Abhiyaan will also undertake the effort towards the convergence and saturation of women's development programmes of the state and central governments. PM Modi also extended his gratitude to former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and said that both the leaders had vowed to complete the Mumbai Trans Harbour link project. "I thank the Japan government and remember late Shinzo Abe; both of us had vowed to complete the Mumbai Trans Harbour link project," PM Modi said, as quoted by PTI.

Ahead of the launch, the Prime Minister, along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, greeted crowds gathered at the public event. According to media reports, among other projects, he will dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore, it will provide drinking water supply to Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.