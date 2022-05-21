In-laws accused of inciting a married woman to commit suicide

A man harassed his own daughter-in-law and forced her to commit suicide. The incident took place at Talegaon Dabhade on May 20. Shobhana Sushil Deore (age 31) is the name of the married woman who committed suicide. Ashok Sonba Bhalerao (age 61, resident of Sant Tukaramnagar, Vallabhnagar, Pimpri) lodged a complaint at Talegaon Dabhade Police Station on Friday (Dec. 20). Police have registered a case against Sushil Suresh Deore (35, resident of Dubai), Suresh Chindha Deore, Kusumbai Suresh Deore (resident of Talegaon Dabhade, Maval).

According to the police, since the marriage of the plaintiff's daughter Shobhana to Sushil Deore, Sushil and his parents have repeatedly harassed the plaintiff's daughter Shobhana. According to the complaint, the accused, as Sushil's parents, had incited the daughter of the plaintiff, Shobhana, to commit suicide.