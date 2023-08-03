Inauguration ceremony sparks debate as Ajit Pawar sits on CM's chair

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has repeatedly expressed his aspirations to assume the position of Chief Minister. His supporters have also echoed these sentiments, affirming that he will soon take on the role. Today, Ajit Pawar has once again caused a stir in political circles with his remarks.

The inauguration ceremony of 'Manora Aamdar Niwas' took place today. Unfortunately, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was unable to attend due to health reasons. In his absence, Ajit Pawar chose to sit on the chair designated for the chief minister during the event.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar removed the sticker from the chair reserved for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Following this, Ajit Pawar proceeded to sit on the chair.

Speaking about the discussions that started after the incident, Rahul Narvekar said, "Let's not initiate meaningless debates on this auspicious day. The Chief Minister was supposed to attend the event. However, he couldn't make it due to some personal work. No one is upset. When there is such a great program going on, let's not engage in pointless discussions."