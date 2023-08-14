Independence Day 2023: Mumbai Dabbawalas to ensure proper disposal of used flags

Mumbai Dabbawalas and a Mumbai based NGO have joined hands to launch a unique campaign ‘Mera Tiranga Meri Shaan’ aimed at collecting and appropriately disposing of used flags this independence day. According to a report in Mid Day, If you come across unused flags that require proper disposal, you can easily report the matter by sending a WhatsApp message to 9930559889. The Dabbawalas will arrive at your location to gather these flags. For residents within Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, a seamless solution for flag disposal is provided through the Making the Difference, an NGO. By connecting with the NGO, you can arrange for the collection of your flag. Deepak Vishwakarma, president of the NGO, explained the essence of the initiative, stating, “At the heart of the ‘Mera Tiranga Meri Shaan’ campaign is the intent to minimise waste following the festivities of Independence Day.” Acknowledging that numerous flags are reserved solely for this significant occasion, the campaign advocates for individuals to entrust their used flags to Making the Difference-NGO.

Adhering closely to the guidelines outlined in the National Honour Act of 1971 and the Flag Code of India, 2002, the NGO will take on the responsibility of ensuring the dignified disposal of weathered flags. The campaign serves two key purposes. Firstly, it raises awareness about the proper use and handling of the Indian flag, ensuring adherence to prescribed norms. Secondly, it contributes to environmental preservation and promotes sustainable practices across the nation. Meanwhile, With an aim to have safe and secure Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, the Mumbai police carried out a combing operation – All Out – across the city and arrested 190 history sheeters on Saturday night. The operation was carried out across the 13 zones of the city, police sources said, adding that 229 hideouts were raided, in which 1,640 accused with previous criminal records were interrogated. “The Operation All Out is carried out every month before any major event, on the order of Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and special CP Deven Bharti to ensure the law-and-order situation in the city,” a police officer said. Of the 190 history sheeters, who were arrested, 101 were drug peddlers, 46 were externed from the city premises, 30 were found with illegal firearms, and 13 were connected to various crimes across the city. According to the police, of the 347 identified record criminals, they traced 62 and interrogated them.