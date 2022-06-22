Independent minister Bachchu Kadu seats with Eknath Shinde, see pics

Shiv Sena rebel leader and minister Eknath Shinde along with some Shiv Sena ministers and MLAs have taken up the flag of rebellion, which has caused a great stir in Maharashtra politics. Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, who has been in Surat since Monday night, has left for Guwahati. Well, the discussion is on that how many MLAs are going with Eknath Shinde doing rounds. And on the same note, Eknath supporters has responded with the pictures on this matter, the picture is of Minister Bachchu Kadu at the right side of Eknath Shinde. In the first row, disgruntled MLA Tanaji Sawant also appears.

A photo taken at the hotel by Eknath Shinde and his supporting MLAs before leaving Surat for Guwahati has surfaced. Along with Eknath Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumare, Shambhuraj Desai and Bachchu Kadu are ministers, while Pratap Saranaik, Tanaji Sawant, Suhas Kande and other Shiv Sena MLAs are also seen. Along with Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena has 33 MLAs and Bachchu Kadu and his supporters have one MLA and another MLA has a total of 36 MLAs. However, many have expressed surprise that the independent MLA Bachchu Kadu, who was given the ministerial post by Shiv Sena, is seen in this photo.

What is special is that in this photo, Bachchu Kadu is seen sitting on the right side of Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant, who was disgruntled and rejected as a minister, also appears in the front line. A few days ago, while on a visit to Solapur, Tanaji Sawant had openly criticized the Congress-NCP and expressed his displeasure.

Meanwhile, on his way to Guwahati, Eknath Shinde interacted with the media. At that time, Eknath Shinde said that "Shiv Sainiks did not revolt. Shiv Sena MLAs have not decided to join any party. Shiv Sena and Balasaheb's thoughts and Shiv Sena MLAs will never be apart from Hindutva. We have not left Shiv Sena and will not leave. Also not entered into any party. We are moving forward with the role of Hindutva and Balasaheb. We will never differentiate between the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray and the teachings of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe on Hindutva" said Eknath Shinde.