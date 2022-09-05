India Amit Shah offers prayers at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday offered prayers at the famous Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja along with Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Apart from Labaughcha Raja, Amit Shah visited a few more Ganpati Pandals in Mumbai, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Bandra West organised by BJP Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar, and will be also visiting the CM’s residence, Varsha Bungalow to take the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been well known since ancient times, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.