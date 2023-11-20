"India could have won if...": Sanjay Raut's veiled dig at PM Modi after loss in World Cup final

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut indirectly criticized Prime Minister Modi following Team India's heart-wrenching loss in the 2023 World Cup Final on Sunday. Addressing the media on Monday, Raut suggested that had the match occurred at Mumbai's Wankhede instead of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India might have secured the World Cup trophy. However, he attributed these remarks to "some people."

"Our team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma played really well and won 10 games. However, we lost the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Some people say that we would have won if the match had happened at Wankhede Stadium. I can't comment about it, though," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut said on India's loss at World Cup final against Australia.

Earlier on Sunday, Raut claimed that cricket had been moved from Mumbai, the traditional cricket powerhouse, to Ahmedabad, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to host a "political event."

"The World Cup (final) is happening in Ahmedabad. Earlier, Mumbai was the Mecca of cricket. All such events were organized in Delhi, Mumbai, or at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Entire cricket was moved from Mumbai to Ahmedabad because they (BJP) want to do a political event," alleged Raut.

The final took place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1.32 lakh. Australia successfully chased a target of 241, with opener Travis Head scoring 137 and Marnus Labuschagne contributing an unbeaten 58. The duo's 192-run partnership for the fourth wicket secured Australia's victory in their 8th World Cup final, silencing the 1.3 lakh spectators in attendance.