India scaled new heights of economic success under Manmohan Singh's leadership, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar conveyed his birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday and said India scaled new heights of economic success and reached its highest growth rate under Singh's leadership.

Manmohan Singh, a senior Congress leader and current Rajya Sabha member, turned 91 on Tuesday. Pawar in a post on X said, Birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Under his leadership, India scaled new heights of economic success and reached its highest growth rate. May God bless him with a long and healthy life.

Manmohan Singh led the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014. He also served as India's Finance Minister during the tenure of Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao from 1991 to 1996, a period characterized by significant economic reforms. Additionally, Sharad Pawar held the position of Agriculture Minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.