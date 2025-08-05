Indian Army Refutes Reports of Soldier Injuring Civilians in Nagpur Incident

The Indian Army has firmly rejected reports circulating in the media and on social platforms that claimed a soldier, allegedly intoxicated, drove his car into a group of people in Nagpur’s Nagardhan area on August 3, injuring nearly 30 civilians. In an official statement released on Tuesday, the Army labelled these reports — featuring headlines like ‘Drunk Army Officer Rams Car Into 30 People In Nagpur, Thrashed By Locals’ — as inaccurate and deceptive. The Army emphasized that these allegations were not supported by any facts obtained from local law enforcement authorities who investigated the matter.

Incident Clarified: Parking Dispute Escalated into Assault, Not Drunk Driving

According to the Army’s clarification, the individual involved was Havildar Harsh Pal Mahadev Waghmare, a Ramtek native presently stationed in the North East, who was visiting home while on leave. On August 3, around 6:30 PM, Waghmare was returning from a family member’s residence when a dispute over parking arose between him and some local residents. The disagreement escalated, leading to four individuals allegedly chasing Waghmare. As he tried to flee the scene, his car collided with a tree. Subsequently, he was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle, assaulted, and his car was pushed into a roadside drain.

Police Confirm Soldier Filed Complaint, FIR Registered Against Four Individuals

Following the assault, Waghmare reached out to the Ramtek Police and registered a complaint. An official First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Monday against the four men involved in the incident. The Army stated that all the details of the event were thoroughly verified by the Ramtek Police and were also corroborated by the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Nagpur. Authorities from the local military unit are now working in tandem with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is resolved swiftly and justly. The Army reiterated its commitment to supporting its personnel throughout the investigation.

The Army also addressed the broader implications of the false narrative, criticizing the sensational nature of the reports. It warned that such misleading coverage poses a threat to public trust and could be part of an intentional effort to damage the Army’s image and sow unnecessary discord. This case is a stark reminder of the danger posed by sensationalism in reporting incidents, the statement read. The Army appealed to media houses to verify their information before publication and act responsibly. It reaffirmed its support for the soldier involved and emphasized that the truth must prevail over fabricated stories.