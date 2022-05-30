Indian equity opens in green as Sensex surges 820 points; Consumer durables, IT stocks climb

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied by more than one per cent on Monday, led by strong buying support in consumer durables and Information Technology stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 819.56 points or 1.49 per cent to close at 55,704.22 points at 9:40 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 244.05 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 16,596.50 points.

There was strong buying support in consumer durables, IT and tech stocks.

Titan Company surged 3.69 per cent to Rs 2228.30. Vaibhav Global, a Jewelry company, climbed 3.56 per cent to Rs 346.50. Crompton soared 2.74 per cent to Rs 336.90. Havells rose 2.38 per cent to Rs 1209.05.

Among the Information Technology stocks the major gainers included Datamatics Global Services Limited 6.42 per cent higher at Rs 323.40; Intellect Design Arena 5.43 per cent higher at Rs 658; 63 Moons Technologies Limited 5 per cent higher at Rs 173.30.

None of the 30 Sensex scrips closed in the red. Only Kotak Mahindra Bank slumped 0.25 per cent to Rs 1,941.45.

( With inputs from ANI )

