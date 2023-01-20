Indian Navy to commission fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir on Jan 23

The Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir on January 23, 2023. Adm. R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the chief guest for the ceremony. These submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, in collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. Four of the Kalvari class of submarines have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

Glorious Past and Inception

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on November 1, 1973, and undertook numerous operational missions, including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned on January 7, 2001, after serving the nation for about three decades.

Launched and named ‘Vagir’ on November 12 Nov 20, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date. She undertook her maiden sea sortie on February 22, marking the commencement of sea trials, and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and stringent and demanding sea trials prior to being commissioned.

The submarine was delivered to Indian Navy by M/s MDL on 20 Dec 22.

Vagir: Ferocious Fifth

Vagir will boost the Indian Navy’s capability to further India’s maritime interests and is capable of undertaking diverse missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and surveillance missions.

Vagir: Sand Shark

The Sand Shark represents ‘Stealth and Fearlessness’, two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner.

The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy, as also reflects MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard.