Indian Railways debuts budget-friendly meals at 6 stations

Indian Railways has taken a significant step towards improving the passenger experience by introducing economy meals at specific platforms strategically positioned near General Second Class (GS) coaches. These meals will be offered in partnership with well-known catering services, Refreshment Room, and Jan Ahaar, both managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

With immediate effect, passengers now have the option to choose from two on-the-go meal choices - a budget-friendly meal priced at Rs 20 and a more substantial option priced at Rs50. These meals are designed to cater to the diverse needs of travellers. Each meal will be freshly prepared, guaranteeing both quality and hygiene for a delightful dining experience during their journey.

Central Railways (CR) has successfully implemented the facility at the following stations: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Nagpur, Pune, Manmad, Khandwa, and Bhusawal. According to the reports, a senior railway official stated that they are currently identifying additional stations, and these will be included in the list in the upcoming weeks.