Indian Railways to operate additional AC local trains from today

After reducing ticket prices on AC local trains in Mumbai, Central Railways has now decided to operate 14 additional AC local services on Sundays and nominated holidays. For the same, Railways will replace the existing 12 non-AC locals from the main line with AC ones from the Harbour line, Central Railways stated in a statement. The Central Railway Zone will replace the trains starting May 14.

Total number of services on weekdays on Main line (894), Harbor line (614), Trans-Harbor line (262) and 4th corridor i.e. Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line (40) will remain same i.e. 1810. The overall suburban services running on Sundays/nominated holidays will increase from 1460 to 1474. Total number of AC rakes in service on main line will increase from 3 to 4. "Considering the overwhelming response and increased demand for AC locals on the main line, we have decided to replace the existing 12 non-AC locals from the main line with AC ones from the harbour line," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway. With the increase of 12 AC services on the main line on weekdays, the total number of such services on the main line will increase from 44 to 56, it was stated.Total number of AC services running on main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will be 14 and the total number of services running of main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will increase from 673 to 687.

