Indian rupee weakens by 22 paise to 76.16 against US dollar

The Indian rupee weakened by 22 paise to 76.16 against the US dollar on Friday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict dampened investors' sentiments.

At the interbank foreign currency market, the rupee opened the trade weak at 76.06 against the US dollar. It slipped to a low of 76.22 against the US dollar in the intra-day.

The rupee also touched a high of 75.99 against the US dollar in the intra-day.

The rupee ended the day at 76.16 against the US dollar, which is 22 paise down from its previous day's close.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor