Indian rupee weakens by 22 paise to 76.16 against US dollar
By ANI | Published: March 4, 2022 06:30 PM2022-03-04T18:30:10+5:302022-03-04T18:40:03+5:30
The Indian rupee weakened by 22 paise to 76.16 against the US dollar on Friday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict dampened investors' sentiments.
At the interbank foreign currency market, the rupee opened the trade weak at 76.06 against the US dollar. It slipped to a low of 76.22 against the US dollar in the intra-day.
The rupee also touched a high of 75.99 against the US dollar in the intra-day.
The rupee ended the day at 76.16 against the US dollar, which is 22 paise down from its previous day's close.
( With inputs from ANI )
