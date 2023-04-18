India's first Apple store in BKC Mumbai opens for customers today

Apple is all set to open its first Indian retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday. The iPhone maker's chief executive Tim Cook had arrived in the country to inaugurate the exclusive store at Bandra Kurla Complex. The Apple store will open at a time when Apple is commemorating 25 years in India.

The BKC location will be followed by another Apple store in Delhi's Saket on Thursday. Apple has enormous plans for India, including a stronger app developer ecosystem, a dedication to sustainability, community programmes in several locations, and localised manufacturing. The iconic Apple logo has received a makeover for Mumbai — the logo has been inspired by the Maximum City's Kali Peeli taxis. Mumbai's Apple store is at the Reliance Jio World Drive mall, spread across 20,800 square feet, larger than the planned Delhi outlet.