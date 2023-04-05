India's first ever exclusive Apple store to open in Mumbai's BKC

Tech giants Apple is all set to open its first ever retail store in India and the first glimpse of the same is out. The tech giant's first official store will be located in Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall, located at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Apple, on Wednesday morning, shared a picture of the upcoming store.

The store is inspired by the ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxis art popular in Mumbai. Apple BKC creative will also include interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for customers.As per an official statement by Apple, "To celebrate the opening of the new store, visitors can download the new Apple BKC wallpaper and move to the sounds of Mumbai with a specially curated playlist on Apple Music”.The tech giant plans to open the gates of the store later this month. Apple is expected to open its second store in India in New Delhi at a later date.

As per the official website, customers will be able to exchange their Apple devices and get credit towards the next purchase at the store. Additionally, they will get Apple Store Gift Cards for purchasing products from the store. They will also get an option of “Genius Bar” where they will get expert service and support. The website also reveals that buyers will be able to place an order online and pick it up from the store.