IndiGo announces daily flights between Kannur, Mumbai airports from July 1

IndiGo Airlines announced daily flights between Kannur and Mumbai International Airports from July 1, 2023, onwards.The flight departs at 1:50 pm from Mumbai and will arrive in Kannur at 3:45 pm.Later, the flight will resume its return journey at 4:15 pm and reach Mumbai at 6 pm.IndiGo would use Airbus 360 for the service, with a seating capacity of 186 passengers.

Meanwhile, An IndiGo flight, traveling from Lucknow to Mumbai, faced a series of challenges on Tuesday afternoon when the pilot failed to land at the intended destination. The flight was eventually diverted to Udaipur, resulting in scenes of agitation among the passengers. The aircraft finally returned to Mumbai at 8 pm after a pilot change was made due to protests by passengers at Udaipur Airport.

Originally scheduled to land in Mumbai at 1.15 pm, the flight encountered difficulties during its journey. According to the airline, the diversion was attributed to adverse weather conditions. However, passengers onboard the flight claimed that the pilot had aborted two landing attempts in Mumbai before making a third attempt in Udaipur, where the aircraft safely touched down.