IndiGo flight receives bomb threat warning on email

A threat email warning of a bomb on an IndiGo flight was received at Mumbai airport. However Mumbai police said that during the inspection of the flight nothing was found.

While the warning turned out to be a hoax, the security has been beefed up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, they said.

"On Saturday night, an email was received at the Mumbai airport, in which it was written that a bomb had been planted in Indigo flight number 6E 6045," an official said .

The police informed that the flight was to take off from Mumbai and land at Ahmedabad. The flight was checked after the email was received but nothing was found, however, the flight was delayed. Further investigation is underway into this matter.