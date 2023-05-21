Indigo to restart Mumbai-Mangaluru direct flight service from May 22

Low-cost airline Indigo is set to reintroduce Mumbai Manguluru flight route that it had discontinued a few years ago due to poor response, reported The Times of India. Indigo took this decision due to the increased demand from passengers.Reportedly, the airline will start this flight from May 22 as part of its summer schedule. Indigo plans to operate the reintroduced flight until June 15.

The low-cost airline will continue its services if it records a good passenger load. Indigo’s flight will depart from Mumbai at 5:40 PM. In the return journey, the flight will depart the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 7:45 pm. Indigo’s new flight will be its third one between Mangaluru and Mumbai. So, a total of four flights will operate per day starting next week as Air India also operates one. It is worth noting that flights on this route go almost full every day and the fare is also quite high. The new flight service might be able to bring down the fares and also accommodate more passengers.According to the data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the highest number of domestic travellers flew between Mumbai and Mangaluru in 2022.