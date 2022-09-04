Industrialist Cyrus Mistry killed in road crash at Maha's Palghar

Mumbai, Sep 4 Top industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus P. Mistry was killed in a road accident near Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. He was 54.

According to officials, Mistry, who heads the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit a road divider near Charoti.

There were four people in the car out of which two, including Mistry, succumbed to injuries in the road crash which left the vehicle badly damaged.

The other two injured, whose identity was not clear, have been admitted to a local hospital in Kasa.

NCP MP Supriya Sule has expressed shock at the incident.

"Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it.

"Rest in Peace Cyrus," she said in a tweet.

The news sent shockwaves in Indian corporate and political circles with many reacting with initial disbelief.

