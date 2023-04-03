Industries Minister Uday Samant's speed boat hits jetty, no major injuries

A speed boat carrying Uday Samant, the Industries Minister and Raigad Guardian Minister, had an accident at Mandwa after the driver lost control of the vessel, causing it to hit the pier of the jetty. Fortunately, there were no significant damages or injuries this time, as the boat was travelling at a low speed.

As per the report in Loksatta, Uday Samant and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje were on their way to the collector's office in Alibaug for a meeting regarding the planning of ‘Shiv Rajyabhishek Sohla’. They were travelling by speed boat from the Gateway of India to Mandwa. When they approached the jetty, the driver attempted to dock the boat but lost control, causing the boat to hit the lower pillars of the jetty. Fortunately, there were no major injuries or damages as the boat was travelling at a slow speed. Eventually, the driver regained control of the boat and safely placed it on the floating raft, bringing relief to all onboard.