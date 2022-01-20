Inmate at Arthur Road Jail dies by suicide
By ANI | Published: January 20, 2022 08:50 PM2022-01-20T20:50:07+5:302022-01-20T21:00:07+5:30
A 35-year-old inmate at Arthur Road Jail died allegedly by suicide on Thursday morning, said the jail authorities.
A 35-year-old inmate of Arthur Road Jail died allegedly by suicide on Thursday morning, said the jail authorities.
An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter, added the jail authorities.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app