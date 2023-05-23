Intense heat alert: Nagpur's temperature to cross 46 degrees celsius

International astrologer Dr Anil Vaidya predicts a challenging new wave for Nagpur residents this year. The Sun's entry into Rohini Nakshatra on Thursday at 8:56 pm marks the start of a new phase. During the nine-night period known as Nautapa, the sun comes closest to the Earth, causing a rise in atmospheric heat not only in India but also in other countries. This year, the country has experienced cyclones in various regions and witnessed frequent rainfall in many places.

The recent cyclone in the Arabian Sea has led to increased humidity in Nagpur, causing temperatures to soar above 46 degrees Celsius in the upcoming season. Sunrise is expected at 5:44 a.m. and sunset at 6:54 p.m., resulting in days lasting over 13 hours and intensifying the heat. On June 2, the Sun will move into Taurus, signifying the end of the intense heat and the arrival of the monsoon season, according to Vaidya.