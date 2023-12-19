Inter-state gang busted for a ₹200 crore online task fraud in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police claims that they have successful cracked a sophisticated online fraud network operating across multiple cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam, Patna, Vadodara, Jaipur, and Bhilwara. Unit 4 of Crime Branch played crucial role in uncovering and disrupting the racket.

A group of 14 cyber fraudsters utilized 95 mule accounts, 250 mobile numbers, and employed a three-tiered strategy to defraud individuals. Their approach was targeting financially vulnerable people, setting up accounts and companies in the victims' names across various private banks. Once these accounts were established, the fraudsters acquired associated kits, including cheque books and internet banking details.They used to work through platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, enticed victims with various online tasks. Unknowingly, victims ended up transferring funds into the initially created accounts as part of the elaborate scheme.

A huge Cyber Fraud breakthrough by our Pimpri Chinchwad Police..!



Inter-state ONLINE TASK Fraud Gang busted by our Crime Branch Unit - 4 & Cyber Team.



🔴14 Cyber Fraudsters hiding under 95 Mule Accounts, 250 Mobile Numbers/SIMs and 3 'layers' to avoid detection UNMASKED &… — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) December 19, 2023

How they use to operate?

By focusing on major cities, Criminal use to offer false job prospects. They used local identities, rented properties, and acquired licenses and certificates online, establishing multiple current accounts under fictitious firm names in various private banks, adding layers of complexity to their fraudulent operations. While investigating, the police traced the IP addresses of Telegram group operators to Sharjah (UAE) and Hong Kong, revealing the international reach of the gang's fraudulent activities. In Pimpri-Chinchwad alone, 17 cases were connected to the gang. Preliminary estimates indicate that the nationwide scale of the fraud could involve transactions totaling ₹200 crore across various bank accounts. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to praise the investigation team's efforts. He commended their advanced technical analysis skills and determination to apprehend the fraudsters, despite the challenges posed by their anonymity.