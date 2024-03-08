International Women's Day 2024: Kopri Police Station in Thane Marks Women's Day; Urges Vigilance Against Chain Snatchers

On International Women's Day, observed globally today, Senior Police Inspector Ranjit Dere of Kopri Police Station in Mumbai's Thane district acknowledged the invaluable contributions of women police personnel. He also emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance among women in the city to deter chain snatchers. Dere extended his wishes to women, emphasizing the importance of awareness amid rising incidents of gold chain theft. "Today, all operations at Kopri Police Station are managed by women, as a tribute to this day," Dere stated. He urged women to safeguard their jewelry while in public spaces to thwart potential crimes. Arpita Vaiti, a woman police official, highlighted the need for women to prioritize self-care and pursue education and career opportunities. "Women often prioritize family over themselves. It's crucial to allocate time for personal growth," Vaiti emphasized. Dere further engaged with women from Sant Meera Society in Thane East, advising them to stay cautious while walking on the streets and to conceal their jewelry to deter thieves.

Annually celebrated on March 8, International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day that acknowledges the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. In the year 2024, the theme designated by the United Nations is 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' which aims to tackle economic disempowerment. Additionally, the campaign theme for this year is 'Inspire Inclusion,' emphasizing the importance of diversity and empowerment across all societal sectors. The origins of International Women's Day lie in the early 20th century, emerging from the labor movements in North America and Europe. The first National Women's Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, organized by the Socialist Party of America to commemorate the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions. In 1910, the proposal for International Women's Day was put forward by Clara Zetkin at the International Women's Conference in Copenhagen. The idea received unanimous approval, leading to the first observance in 1911 in several European countries, with over a million participants advocating for women's rights. Over the years, International Women's Day has evolved into a global day of recognition and celebration.