International Women's Day: PMPML Offers Free Bus Rides to Women Passengers in Pune
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2024 07:52 AM2024-03-08T07:52:18+5:302024-03-08T07:55:40+5:30
On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has launched a special ...
On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has launched a special initiative, providing free bus rides for women passengers on March 8. As part of this gesture, women can enjoy complimentary travel on 17 selected bus routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.
International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a global event that honours the achievements and contributions of women throughout history. It is a day to recognise the progress made in terms of gender equality and women's rights. The day also serves as a call to action to address the ongoing challenges and inequalities faced by women worldwide. International Women's Day is marked by various activities, events, and initiatives that highlight women's accomplishments and advocate for gender parity.
The featured routes are as follows:
1. Bus No. 301: Swargate – Hadapsar
2. Bus No. 117: Swargate – Dhayreshwar Mandir
3. Bus No. 169: Shaniwarwada – Keshavnagar Mundhwa
4. Bus No. 94: Kothrud Depot – Pune Station
5. Bus No. 82: NDA Gate no 10 – PMC
6. Bus No. 24: Katraj – Maharashtra Housing Board
7. Bus No. 103: Katraj – Kothrud Depot
8. Bus No. 64: Hadapsar – Warje Malwadi
9. Bus No. 111: Bhekrainagar – PMC
10. Bus No. 167: Hadapsar – Wagholi
11. Bus No. 13: Upper Depot – Shivajinagar
12. Bus No. 11: Market Yard – Pimple Gurav
13. Bus No. 170: Pune Station – Kondhwa Khurd
14. Bus No. 322: Akurdi Railway Station – PCMC
15. Bus No. 372: Nigdi – Megapolis Hinjawadi
16. Bus No. 367: Bhosari – Nigdi
17. Bus No. 355: Chikhali – Dange Chowk
PMPML has encouraged all women passengers to avail themselves of this special bus service provided at no cost in honor of International Women's Day.