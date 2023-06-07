Internet services suspended in Kolhapur to curb rumours and restore calm

Kolhapur witnessed heightened tension on Wednesday morning following the circulation of objectionable messages on social media. Activists affiliated with Hindutva outfits engaged in acts of vandalism, targeting numerous shops, hand carts, two-wheelers, and specific localities. In response, the police resorted to lathi charges and deployed tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob.

Authorities have initiated the process of registering cases against individuals involved in stone-pelting incidents. Simultaneously, internet services in the city have been temporarily suspended as a measure to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation on social media.

The city remained in a state of tension, prompting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to issue an appeal for peace. The chief minister emphasized the crucial role of collective cooperation in preserving law and order throughout the state. Maintaining law and order falls within the purview of the Home Department, and the chief minister personally engaged in discussions with relevant authorities who assured their ongoing communication. The Home Minister, too, maintained direct contact with officials. Firmly addressing the situation, the chief minister sternly warned against vigilantism, affirming that no support would be extended to those who took the law into their own hands.

According to Kolhapur's Guardian Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, the police have apprehended six individuals in relation to the disturbance caused by the objectionable status. The police have stated that the situation is now under control. Additionally, there were some casualties resulting from the police's use of batons to disperse stone pelters.