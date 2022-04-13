IPL 2022: Jadeja becomes most successful bowler against RCB

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja became the most successful bowler against Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he holds the record for the most number of wickets against the franchise.

Jadeja achieved this feat on Tuesday when he scalped three wickets against RCB, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. He now has a total of 26 wickets against RCB.

The all-rounder is being followed by Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra, with 24 and 23 wickets, respectively.

Coming to the match, brilliant knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were backed by courageous bowling performance as Chennai Super Kings completed a comfortable 23 runs victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 match on Tuesday.

Robin Uthappa played his IPL career-best inning of 88 while Shivam Dube smashed a thrilling 95* as the pair stitched a mammoth partnership of 165 runs to help CSK reach the highest total of the IPL 2022 -- 216/4. Among bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana was the star for CSK as he scalped four wickets while their skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three to completely dismantle the chase of RCB.

This is CSK's first win after five matches in the IPL 2022 while for RCB this is their only second defeat.

( With inputs from ANI )

