IPL 2022: SRH skipper Kane Williamson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined after the team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Tuesday.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," stated an official release.

Coming to the match, it was a clinical performance by Rajasthan Royals as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments of the game to register a 61-run win here at the MCA stadium.

Rajasthan pacers wreaked havoc on Hyderabad batters with Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult reducing them to 9 for 3.

Sanju Samson led from the front scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his team's total to 210 for 6 in 20 overs. Samson bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his blistering knock.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor