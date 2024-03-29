IPL 2024: Kolhapur CSK Fan Attacked by Mumbai Indians Fans After Celebrating Rohit Sharma's Dismissal in MI Vs SRH Match

An IPL viewing experience in a village in Kolhapur took a dramatic turn on Wednesday night. A fan of IPL team Chennai Super Kings celebrated after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. In a fit of rage, two Mumbai fans attacked the CSK fan Bandopant Bapuso Tibile (63). Tilbile, a resident of Hanmantwadi, was seriously injured in the incident that took place around 10.45 pm on Wednesday. Balwant Mahadev Jhanjage (50) and Sagar Sadashiv Jhanjage (35), both residents of Hanmantwadi, were arrested by the Karvir police.

According to Karvir police inspector Kishore Shinde, Balwant Jhanjage and Sagar Jhanjage were watching an IPL match with others in a house on Wednesday night. Both of them are fans of Mumbai Indians and were angry as the Hyderabad team scored the highest number of runs in IPL history. As soon as Rohit Sharma was dismissed, Chennai Super Kings fan Bandopant Tibille exclaimed, "Rohit Sharma is gone. Now how will Mumbai win?"

Enraged, Balwant Jhanjge hit Tibile on the head with a stick. At the same time, Tibille fell unconscious on the spot as Sagar hit him on the head. After first aid at a private hospital, he was admitted to CPR. However, doctors said his condition was critical as he suffered a serious head injury. He is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Sanjay Bapuso Tibile (48), brother of the injured Balwant Tibile, lodged a complaint with Karvir police. Accordingly, the police registered a case against the two suspects and arrested them. The incident of a scuffle between fans of two teams over a minor issue during a cricket match shocked the police. Police sub-inspector Yunus Inamdar is investigating further.