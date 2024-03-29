IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's Angry Reaction After Yuzvendra Chahal Dismisses Him in RR vs DC Match Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Delhi Capitals, expressed his frustration after being dismissed during his team's IPL 2024 match against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday. A video circulating on social media shows Pant hitting the curtain as he walked back to the dressing room.

Bro can't hit the ball, but can hit the wall #RishabhPantpic.twitter.com/rDCdLnpLTN — ISHU YADAV (@IshRo45) March 28, 2024

The left-hander was dismissed in the 13th over by Yuzvendra Chahal. Pant chased a wide delivery but only managed a bottom edge that was well-caught by his opposite number, Sanju Samson. He departed for 28 runs off 26 balls.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals secured their second consecutive victory in the IPL 2024 season, defeating the Delhi Capitals by 12 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, March 28th.

The Royals faced an early setback in their innings, losing their top three batsmen for just 31 runs. However, Riyan Parag's spectacular performance turned the tide in their favor. Parag's explosive unbeaten knock of 84 runs, scored at a remarkable strike rate exceeding 180, propelled the Royals to a competitive total of 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite a valiant effort from David Warner, who scored a gritty 49 runs for Delhi, the team's response fell short. Yuzvendra Chahal's stellar bowling performance, claiming two crucial wickets including that of Pant, limited Delhi's chase.

With a resilient 44-run cameo from Tristan Stubbs, Delhi Capitals aimed to bounce back in their next encounter.