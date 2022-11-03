Irrigation project of MLA Bachchu Kadu’s constituency gets Rs 495.29 crore

An irrigation project in Amaravati MLA Bachchu Kadu’s Achalpur Assembly constituency received Rs 495.29 crore ‘revised administrative approval from the state cabinet.

According to a report of Indian Express, Kadu was accused by MLA Ravi Rana of accepting boxes of crores of rupees” to side with the Shinde-Fadnavis government and dump the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Kadu had demanded an apology from Rana and threatened to quit the ruling alliance. As the row between the two intensified, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and held meetings with both.