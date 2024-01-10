"Is There Any Kind of Match-Fixing?" Sanjay Raut on Shiv Sena MLAs' Disqualification Case

Ahead of the verdict on Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification, Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut made a sensational allegation, stating, "The decision on MLAs' disqualification has been made from Delhi." He added, "Everything has already been fixed, so today's result is only a formality."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut held a press conference in Mumbai a few hours before the decision on the Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case. Drawing an analogy with sports, he said since gambling began in cricket, the word "match-fixing" came to his ears often. According to Raut, the meeting between the Chief Minister and the Assembly Speaker was for match-fixing in the Shiv Sena MLAs' Disqualification Case.

Sanjay Raut Press Conference

#WATCH| Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut says, "... Today it will be decided that this government is illegal. PM Modi is coming to Maharashtra to rally for the upcoming elections... Is there any kind of match-fixing? How is he so confident that this government… pic.twitter.com/x3qWDs11XU — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Maharashtra on January 12. Raut alleged, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will go on the Davos tour despite the MLAs' disqualification. This means that both of them have full knowledge about match-fixing." He criticized the Assembly Speaker for showing political bias in his work, stating that the Speaker does not visit the Chief Minister to give instructions as per protocol but goes for match-fixing. Raut claimed that these details are on record in the Supreme Court.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar will announce the result of the Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case today at 4 PM. The outcome could have significant repercussions for the state's political landscape and marks a culmination of months of legal wrangling and intense political drama.