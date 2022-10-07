Isha Ambani announces India's first cultural centre in Mumbai

The Reliance Retail Ventures Limited director Isha Ambani has announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind space in the sphere of the arts, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to an official statement issued by Reliance Industries Limited, the cultural centre was dedicated to Isha's philanthropist-mother Nita Ambani, who has been a long-time patron of the arts.

Dedicated to her mother and founder of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, the centre has been named Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) . NMACC is situated within the Jio World Centre, which also houses India's largest convention centre as well as retail and hospitality outlets, and more.

In a statement, the 30-year-old said that the cultural centre was much more than a space to her. "It is the culmination of my mother's passion for arts, culture and her love for India," she added.

According to the report of Economic Times, Ambani Jr said it was her mother's dream to create a platform that welcomed audiences, artists, performers and creatives. "Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India," she was quoted as saying.