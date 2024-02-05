Islamic Preacher Mufti Salman Azhari Arrested in Mumbai in Hate Speech Case; Lathi Charge Outside Police Station

In a recent development, Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari has been detained by Gujarat Police in Mumbai regarding a hate speech case. The preacher was taken into custody after an inflammatory speech, allegedly delivered by him, surfaced on social media. The incident occurred during an event near the 'B' division police station in Junagadh on January 31.

Following the arrest, a significant number of supporters gathered outside the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, demanding Azhari's release. The situation escalated, leading to a mild lathi charge by the police to control the crowd, causing traffic disruptions in the area.

The Gujarat Police team, responsible for the investigation, has subsequently left with Azhari. Two other individuals, Mohammad Yousuf Malek and Azim Habib Odedara, have also been implicated in the case and arrested by Junagadh Police.

A First Information Report has been filed against Azhari and the local organizers under sections 153B and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to promoting enmity between religious groups and making statements conducive to public mischief, respectively.