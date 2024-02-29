IT and Electronics Minister: Semiconductor Projects Worth Rs 1100 Crore to be Set Up in Pune Region

Pune: Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the government's new policy for semi-conductor devices, considered important in the electronics industry, will attract an investment of about Rs 2.5 lakh crore in just two years. Of this, Rs 1,100 crore is likely to be invested in the Pune region, he said. He clarified that the process of approval in this regard is underway.



He was speaking at an event on the developed India mission. The auto industry was hit hard by semiconductor equipment during the pandemic. Since these devices were mainly imported from China, India was dependent on China for these devices. Chandrashekhar said that in the last two years, big semi-conductor entrepreneurs from all over the world have agreed to invest Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the country after the central government came out with a new policy in this regard in the post-Covid era. "India will be known as a semi-conductor country in the next few years," he said.

Although there is a demand from various cities across the country to produce semiconductors, special interest is being shown in Pune and surrounding areas. He said that an investment of about Rs 1,100 crore will be made for semi-conductor industries in Pune and the state and the process of approval in this regard is underway. He, however, refused to divulge further details.

Chandrasekhar also reviewed the achievements of the Central government in the information technology sector in the last 10 years. He also said that Rs 13 lakh crore is being invested in the infrastructure sector in the country. He said that there are currently 1,20,000 startups operating across the country and new research is being done through them. He said that the next decade will be India's due to the advancement of information technology and the youth have a big responsibility on their shoulders to take forward this mission of a developed India.

