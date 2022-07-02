It is still difficult to call Devendra Fadnavis Deputy CM: Sanjay Raut

A new government has come into existence in the state. Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister. Posters congratulating Fadnavis on becoming the new Deputy Chief Minister of the state have been put up by BJP in Mumbai and Thane. The posters show a missing photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. When Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was asked about this, he said that this is an internal issue of the BJP. "It was not appropriate to talk about it. Also, it is difficult for me to call Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister" said Sanjay Raut.

"It is easy to call Fadnavis a former chief minister or a future chief minister. But I still find it difficult to call him a deputy chief minister" he said.

Shinde is not the Chief Minister of Shiv Sena

"No one can leave Shiv Sena and become a Shiv Sainik. Therefore, Eknath Shinde is not the Chief Minister of Shiv Sena. Wherever Thackeray is, Shiv Sena is there. I am a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray. The delegation has decided to remove Eknath Shinde from the leadership post for taking anti-party action," Raut said.

"I have answered all the questions of the ED. I will continue to do so. Because when the truth is with you, there is no need to be afraid," said Sanjay Raut. "A meeting of Shiv Sena MPs was also held yesterday. I could not attend that meeting. Because I was called by a branch of the BJP, said Sanjay Raut on the background of the ED inquiry" he added.