It Is Wrong Claim That There Are No New Reservations for Kunbi Registered Individuals: Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange, a leader of the Maratha community in Maharashtra, has given the state government until February 20 to address his demands for reservation and implementation of the Sagesoyare social justice scheme. Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike since February 10, said he does not view the government as an enemy but feels forced into conflict. He says that It is wrong to say that a Kunbi caste certificate is given to those who have found Kunbi records and Marathas who do not have Kunbi records as a Maratha reservation.

On Strike from Feb 10

Manoj Jarange has been fasting to death since February 10. His health had deteriorated, so the state government approached the court. Manoj Jarange has taken treatment after the direction of the High Court. Currently, his condition is stable. But if there is no decision on the 20th, Manoj Jarange has once again given a call for agitation. Manoj Jarange once again clarified his stance on the Maratha reservation while talking to ABP Mazha. At this time, he said that he did not know how the percentage of 10 percent reservation was arrived at. Apart from that, Sagesoyera will have to be implemented, he said.

Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike for the past eight days for the Maratha reservation. Implement Sagesoyara, this is the main demand. In the session on the 20th, satisfaction was received from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. But if proper reservation is not obtained, the direction of the next session will be decided immediately, said Manoj Jarange. Manoj Jarange Patil has given an ultimatum to the state government till February 20 for the Maratha reservation.

No retreat without reservation

It is wrong to say Kunbi reservation for those who found Kunbi records and new reservation for Marathas without Kunbi records. Manoj Jarange also said that Sagesoyare must be implemented. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given his word. So they have to legislate. ECBC reservation has been completed for one and a half years. Elections were held across the state, but they went to reservations. More agitation is going on for the appointment. Manoj Jarange said that we want our right reservation for OBCs in the center and also in the state. Manoj Jarange also said that he would not back down without reservation.