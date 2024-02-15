"It Matters Where We Are Today.." Ashok Chavan Remarks After Filing Nomination Papers for Rajya Sabha Seat from BJP

Mumbai: Candidates from Maharashtra filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections in the state. Ashok Chavan, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, has been fielded by the BJP as a candidate. Later in the day, Ashok Chavan visited the Siddhivinayak Ganesh temple in Mumbai. Speaking after filing his nomination, Ashok Chavan was seen refraining from answering the question of defection.

The BJP has announced the names of its candidates from Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held in February. The names of four candidates from the BJP and the Shinde faction of the Grand Alliance were announced. The BJP has fielded Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni, and Dr. Ajit Gopachhade for Rajya Sabha. Milind Deora has been fielded by the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has once again announced Praful Patel as its candidate.

According to the current equations in Maharashtra, the BJP can win three of the total six Rajya Sabha seats. The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, the third party in the Grand Alliance, will win one seat and the Shiv Sena's Shinde group will win one seat. Chandrakant Handore has been fielded by the Congress. He too filed his nomination today.

Upon submission of his documents, Ashok Chavan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda. "I'm starting anew," he said. When asked a question referring to the opposition, Chavan replied by stating "Who is where today is more important than who was where yesterday".

#WATCH | BJP leader Ashok Chavan files nomination for Rajya Sabha election in Mumbai, " I am thankful to PM Modi ji, JP Nadda ji, Amit Shah ji, Devendra Fadnavis ji and Bawankule ji who have been instrumental in giving me this opportunity." pic.twitter.com/il55ST8K1m — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

On Maratha reservation

As of now, the issue is at the state level and the chief minister of the state has called a session in this regard. Ashok Chavan said that whatever decision is taken in the House, if the central government helps as needed, then it will be clear only after what those decisions will be taken.