"It reflects India's spirit": Vicky Kaushal recalls his Dahi Handi experience in Mumbai

Dahi Handi will be celebrated in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Thursday. It is part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. During the festival, Govindas form a human pyramid to break a 'dahi handi' (curd pot) suspended in the air. On the special occasion, actor Vicky Kaushal, will be part of the celebrations in the state.

Expressing excitement about it, Vicky said, “Growing up in Mumbai, Dahi Handi was more than just a celebration. It was all about the spirit, unity, and unbreakable bonds of the people. I always felt that the human pyramid formed to break the ‘Handi’ is a powerful metaphor for resilience and unity. This festival reflects India’s spirit.”He added, “I am extremely delighted that this year, I get to be a part of that infectious vibe and celebrate it with such enthusiastic kids. This will definitely take me down my childhood memory lane when I used to go with my family for the local Dahi Handi celebration.”Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film ‘The Great Indian Family’, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.