ITR Filing: India's Women Tax Filers Surge 25% in Four Years; Maharashtra Ranks First with 36.8 Lakh

The number of women filing income tax returns in India has surged significantly, driven by better job opportunities, increased business partnerships, and rising incomes. Data from the Ministry of Finance highlights this positive trend. Maharashtra leads the nation, with 36.8 lakh women filing returns in the financial year 2023-24. The state’s strong economy are cities like Mumbai and Pune and plenty of opportunities in industries have helped more women gain financial independence. Government efforts, financial education programs, and easy online tax filing have also played a role in Maharashtra’s success.



Gujarat ranks second with 22.5 lakh filings, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 20.4 lakh. Notably, Uttar Pradesh saw a 29% increase in women taxpayers over five years, up from 15.8 lakh in 2019-20 to 20.4 lakh in 2023-24. Karnataka also recorded impressive growth, with 14.3 lakh women filing returns in 2023-24, marking a 26% rise from 11.3 lakh in 2019-20. Telangana reported the fastest growth at 39% over five years.

In contrast, Delhi's growth has been modest, with 12.08 lakh women filing returns in 2023-24, reflecting an 11% increase over five years. Meanwhile, union territories like Ladakh showed remarkable progress, though from a lower base. Only 30 women filed returns there in 2019-20, compared to 205 in 2023-24—a sevenfold jump. However, Chandigarh experienced a slight decline, with filings dropping from 89,873 in 2019-20 to 88,115 in 2023-24. This data underscores the growing financial participation of women across India, despite regional variations.