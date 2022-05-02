'It's not Kavi Pradeep': Kin slam offensive video of the national poet
By IANS | Published: May 2, 2022 01:24 PM2022-05-02T13:24:07+5:302022-05-02T13:35:07+5:30
Mumbai, May 2 Nearly 25 years after his passing, a video purportedly depicting India's National Poet Ramchandra N. Dwivedi renowned as Kavi Pradeep and making certain distasteful remarks on India's Freedom, has left his descendants speechless.
The undated video's introduction says: "Dadasaheb Phalke Award laureate Kavi Pradeep-ji - Piercing Questions - What did we gain on Aug. 15?"
"It starts with the interviewer asking a query to a senior citizen, seemingly my late father... The unidentified interviewee makes leading, venomous statements, and even issues a call to not celebrate Independence Day
