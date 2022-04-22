'It's time to speak on inflation, there is no time to pay attention to Raj Thackeray says, Supriya Sule

Playing down Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s warning over loudspeakers in mosques, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, said that his remarks should not be taken seriously and the state is battling bigger issues like inflation. Supriya Sule said, "Inflation is a big issue in the country. I have a lot of social responsibilities, so I don't have time to pay attention to the unnecessary issues raised by Raj Thackeray. ' So I don't need to speak separately, said Sule.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar echoed similar sentiments, saying, that his remarks should not be taken seriously and that he never speaks on relevant issues like inflation and unemployment. “It's time to speak on inflation and unemployment but no one speaks on it,” the NCP chief when asked about MNS chief remarks. He also tried to remind Thackeray about his grandfather and social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray who had criticised religious extremism in his writings. "We read Prabodhankar. May be his family members don't," Pawar said. For the unversed, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state, speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

