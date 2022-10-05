Five killed after speeding vehicle rams into three cars and ambulance
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 5, 2022 09:43 AM 2022-10-05T09:43:23+5:30 2022-10-05T09:46:42+5:30
Five people killed and several were injured after a speeding car crashed into three cars and an ambulance on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early morning hours.
The accident took place around 3:30 am. when an ambulance and other vehicles were parked on the side of the road, preparing to take the victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.
According to local reports, one vehicle had already met with an accident on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. An ambulance was called to rush the injured people to a nearby hospital. Just as the ambulance was about to leave the site, three cars rammed into the vehicle injuring many on the spot.
A CCTV footage of the accident is going viral shows an ambulance and three cars standing on the bridge when a speedy car rams into them.
5 dead in Bandra-Worli Sea link accident.@RoadsOfMumbai @mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/n6Gwk9JE5d— Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) October 5, 2022
