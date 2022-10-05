Five killed after speeding vehicle rams into three cars and ambulance

October 5, 2022

Five killed after speeding vehicle rams into three cars and ambulance

Five people killed and several were injured after a speeding car crashed into three cars and an ambulance on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early morning hours. 

The accident took place around 3:30 am. when an ambulance and other vehicles were parked on the side of the road, preparing to take the victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.

According to local reports, one vehicle had already met with an accident on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. An ambulance was called to rush the injured people to a nearby hospital. Just as the ambulance was about to leave the site, three cars rammed into the vehicle injuring many on the spot.

A CCTV footage of the accident is going viral shows an ambulance and three cars standing on the bridge when a speedy car rams into them.


 

