Five killed after speeding vehicle rams into three cars and ambulance

Five people killed and several were injured after a speeding car crashed into three cars and an ambulance on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early morning hours.

The accident took place around 3:30 am. when an ambulance and other vehicles were parked on the side of the road, preparing to take the victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.

According to local reports, one vehicle had already met with an accident on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. An ambulance was called to rush the injured people to a nearby hospital. Just as the ambulance was about to leave the site, three cars rammed into the vehicle injuring many on the spot.

A CCTV footage of the accident is going viral shows an ambulance and three cars standing on the bridge when a speedy car rams into them.



