'Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza': CM Eknath Shinde Welcomed in Davos With Maharashtra Geet and Chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'

In a heartwarming moment amidst the global discussions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde found himself swept up in a wave of cultural pride. On Wednesday, Shinde, leading a 10-member delegation to the WEF, met with the Brihan Maharashtra Mandal, a vibrant community of Maharashtrians in Switzerland.

Eknath Shinde posted on x formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "In Switzerland, the vibrant melody of 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza' resonated through the air. The Brihan Maharashtra Mandal warmly greeted with immense enthusiasm and cheer. As they began singing the Maharashtra Geet, I joined in, blending my voice with the harmonious tune." He added, "On this occasion, the scent of Marathi soil wafted in the land of Switzerland..."

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international non-governmental organization centered in Cologny, Switzerland, dedicated to fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. The organization hosts an annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which serves as a platform for approximately 3,000 paying members and carefully chosen participants. Attendees include investors, business leaders, political figures, economists, celebrities, and journalists. Over the course of up to five days, the Davos meeting features discussions on a wide range of global issues through around 500 sessions, providing a forum for exchange and dialogue on critical matters shaping the world.