Jaideep Ahlawat wraps shooting for 'An Action Hero'

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'An Action Hero', has completed his shoot for the satirical action film.

Jaideep took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a picture that showed him holding a clapboard from the upcoming film.

In the caption, he wrote, "And... it's a Wrap for Me. What a Journey for this film. Thank you Guys for all the Love and an Amazing experience. Thank you for Believing in me. Love you All."

'An Action Hero' went on floors in January this year with its first schedule filmed in London. Last month, Ayushmann had wrapped up the London schedule of the film.

Speaking about his journey shooting for the movie, Jaideep said, "Shooting for An Action Hero was the best of both worlds - lots of learning and even more fun! Working with the entire team of An Action Hero has been a joy ride and an enriching experience. Anirudh Iyer's storytelling is flawless and Ayushmann was just the most perfect co-star!"

Featuring an artist's journey, both in front and behind the lens, the Anirudh Iyer directorial is set to enthral the audience with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour. The film is co-produced by Colour Yellow and T-Series.

( With inputs from ANI )

