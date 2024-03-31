Jainacharya Hansaratna Suri Maharaj’s 180-Day Record Fast Concludes in Mumbai

Revered Divya Tapasvi Jainacharya Hansaratna Suri Maharaj’s fast for spreading the message of world peace was concluded on Sunday. During the Sunday celebration (181st day) of his fast, it was revealed that two records had been achieved during to his fasting. This 180-day fast marks his seventh fast, and this also marked a century of fasts that lasted more than 30 days at a stretch. Amidst these celebrations, Hansaratna Suri Maharaj was honored with the title of "Tapo Ratna Mahodadhi." The event, held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai saw the presence of numerous spiritual leaders and more than 15 Acharyas and over three hundred Sadhus and Sadhvis.

The program was attended not only by locals but also by those who had come from abroad. Acharya Shri Mahabodhi Surishwarji Maharaj highlighted the significance of Jain Acharya Hansaratna Suri Maharaj's fasting to everyone present. He said that the purpose behind Acharya Hansaratna Suri Maharaj was world peace, non-violence and no hunger for anyone around the world. He said that the fast held by Acharya Suri Maharaj was exceptional and he appreciated altruism and compassion behind the fast.

Jain Acharya Hansaratna Suri Maharaj fasted for 180 days, consuming only boiled water from 9 am to 6 pm daily. He did not let the fast affect his daily sadhana.

The event also saw the presence of dignitaries like the State Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, actor Akshay Kumar, Joint Managing Director and Editorial Director of Lokmat Rishi Darda, Sheetal Darda, Mahendra Sandesha, Meena Sandesha, Prithviraj Kothari and Abhinandan Lodha among other notable personalities.

During the celebration of Jain Acharya Hansaratna Suri Maharaj's fasting event, Acharya Shri Mahabodhi Surishwarji Maharaj welcomed Akshay Kumar and told him that he should also follow a ritual on this occasion. Acknowledging this request, actor Akshay Kumar announced that he would observe every Paryushan festival henceforth.

Paryushan has a special significance in Jain religion. This parva is followed to ensure elimination of all bad thoughts that pervade the mind and soul of an individual. During this parva, the Jain people fast having just boiled water from sunrise to sunset for one day to 30 days or more.

While commenting on Jainacharya Hansratna Suri Maharaj's fast, Akshay Kumar said that we read history and study history. But today we are experiencing a history in the form of this historic fast of Maharaj. “I fast every Monday. But sometimes my body does not take that well. Maharaj's intentions behind fasting are very welcoming. I think everyone should fast at least one day a week for physical, mental and spiritual peace,” he said.