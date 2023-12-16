Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Killer RPF constable Chetan Singh denied bail

A sessions court in Mumbai denied bail to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chauhan on Saturday. The court rejected the bail plea of Chetan Singh Chauhan who was booked for killing his senior constable and other passengers onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train. Chauhan opened fire inside tha train and killed four people onboard the train on August 1.This comes close to a week after after the prosecution opposed the bail plea of dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary. Later his wife Priyanka appealed that the incident should not be viewed in the context of communal violence but should be seen from his mental health perspective.

Chaudhary was arrested after he shot dead four people – three passengers and his senior colleague on the train on July 31. His family has been claiming that Choudhary was under stress and has been mentally unstable for a few years.Earlier, Renuka Singh, the wife of dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh, the accused in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express shootout case, told mid-day she regretted her husband’s actions but claimed he was driven by mental illness. She says he did not harbour any communal beliefs.Renuka said, “Chetan was an avid follower of speeches by leaders like Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath and often watched them through various mediums. However, his actions and the unfortunate events surrounding him were driven by a mental illness, causing a significant decline in his mental well-being. Chetan struggled with negative thoughts, and it’s important to note that he did not harbour communal beliefs.”Stating that the family is facing a tough time financially, she said her predicament has made it difficult for her to provide a stable environment for her children’s upbringing. She has appealed to the government for help, requesting regular assistance and educational support, including the settlement of outstanding fees.Renuka also said her husband’s actions had led to the disintegration of their family. She questioned the justice of the situation, considering the innocence of the children and other family members. She also extended sympathy towards the families of the deceased, acknowledging her embarrassment and lack of courage to face them in their time of hardship.